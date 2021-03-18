Jathi Ratnalu Overtakes Krack And Uppena: Deets Inside

Naveen Polishetty's Jathi Ratnalu has received appreciation from all corners.The film was welcomed by the audiences on March 11. Naveen Polishetty's Jathi Ratnalu is having a dream run at the box office.

The film is doing unstoppable business at the box office. The film is faring well at the worldwide box office. Thanks to the word of mouth reaction from the audience which has been pulling the audience in crowds towards theatres. Movie buffs can't stop gushing about the film. Post the release, Naveen has earned huge followers on Instagram and many have become his fan after seeing his outstanding performance in the film.

According to trade reports, Jathi Ratnalu has managed to earn $136 in Australia alone. It is worth mentioning here that Jathi Ratnalu wasn't screened first weekend due to censor issues. But, the film still managed to be in the top and it has beaten Ravi Teja's KRACK and Vaishnav Tej's KRACK which are being dubbed as the biggest hits of this year. The film is doing fantastic business at the box office.

Telugu film collections in Australia so far in 2021: Flag of Australia

#JathiRatnalu: A$136K (going strong) Thumbs up

#Krack: A$117K

#Uppena: $105K

#REDTheFilm: A$81K

#Sreekaram: A$62K (running)

Here's your chance to meet the Jathi Ratnalu team. Jathi Ratnalu success will be held today at Peoples Plaza, Neckcale Road at 6 pm.