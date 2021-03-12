Jathi Ratnalu Movie Leaked On Movierulz And Other Torrent Sites

Naveen Polishetty's Jathi Ratnalu has been grabbing the headlines for all the right reasons. Even before the movie release, Jathi Ratnalu had created a much buzz among the audience with trailer, teasers and posters. The film is going great guns at the box office. The makers of the movie were confident that they can earn big bucks at the box office by end of the movie's theatrical run. Unfortunately, the film has been leaked on all torrent sites in HD version.

Now a days, every film suffers piracy issues and gets leaked on torrent sites in no time. But the makers of Jathi Ratnalu are hoping to do decent business, though it leaked online on tamilrockers and other torrent sites.

The movie leak online could deter the audience from visiting cinema halls to watch it. It remains to be seen if Jathi Ratnalu film collects enough at the ticket window even after its leak on torrent sites.

Jathi Ratnalu is directed by Anudeep and produced by Nag Ashwin. The film features Faria Abudullah, Rahul Ramakrishna, Priyadarshi.

