Jathi Ratnalu First Day Collection Prediction

Naveen Polishetty's 'Jathi Ratnalu' is all over the news. Thanks to the hilarious trailer and massive movie promotions by the film unit. The makers of the movie have opened advance booking for the film one week before the film release date.

Guess what? Most of the tickets have been sold out in many areas. This is proof of how desperately the Telugu audience has been waiting for the film to open in theatres. They are looking forward to watching Naveen, Rahul Ramakrishna and Priyadarshi on the big screen.

Faria Abdullah will be seen as the female lead in the film and it marks her debut in Tollywood. She will surely earn a huge fan following after Jathi Ratnalu release, the makers say. The film is expected to open to smashing box office numbers, going by the hype the movie has created.

Looking at the current trend and advance booking, we won't be surprised if Jathi Ratnalu breaks some box office records in its initial days. Naveen's charm and Rahul, Priyadarshi's comedy already seems to be working on their fans and the opening day collections of the film will surely leave everyone in awe. The film is expected to earn Rs 7 cr on its opening day at the box office. It might even earn more than the estimated figure because it created huge hype amongst the audience. One shouldn't be stunned if Jathi Ratnalu breaks other films' records with its opening day collections considering the kind of advanced booking it has got.

The film is directed by Anudeep and produced by Nag Ashwin under the banner, Swapna cinema. Faria Abdullah, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna will appear in pivotal roles and the film is slated for release on March 11.