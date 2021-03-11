Jathi Ratnalu First Day Box Office Collections

Naveen Polishetty starrer Jathi Ratnalu, directed by Anudeep, hit the screens worldwide on March 11. The film has been receiving rave reviews from critics and audience alike. Looks like the makers of the movie have released the film at a perfect time to cash in on Maha Shivaratri weekend. Jathi Ratnalu has taken a bumper opening at the box office.

If reports are to be believed, Jathi Ratnalu has managed to earn Rs 7 cr on the first day at the box office. Exact figures are yet to be known. We shall update area-wise collections, shortly. Looking at the first day collections, we can easily predict that Jathi Ratnalu will have a dream run at the box office. How much do you think Jathi Ratanlu will rake in by this weekend? Any guesses on the amount? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below. In the meantime, take a look at the tweets of Jathi Ratnalu first day collections in different areas:

The film is directed by debutant Anudeep and produced by Nag Ashwin. Apart from Naveen, the film also features Faria Abudullah, Rahul Ramakrishna and Priyadarshi in key roles. Murmurs are doing the rounds that Jathi Ratnalu team is likely planning Jathi Ratnalu success tour, shortly.

