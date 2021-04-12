Jathi Ratnalu Director Signs Next Film With Top Hero?

Director Anudeep KV was not known to anyone before his latest Telugu release Jathi Ratnalu. The film went on to become one of the biggest hits in Tollywood this year. Several medium-range actors are looking forward to working with the director following the filmmaker's stupendous success. If reports are to be believed, Anudeep's next film is likely to be with Ram Pothineni. The Jathi Ratnalu director is said to have narrated a script to the actor and got his nod. The film is expected to go on floors in the later part of this year. More details on Anudeep's new project are awaited.

Jathi Ratnalu was produced by Nag Ashwin under the banner, Swapna Cinema. Naveen Polishetty, Faira Abdullah, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam and Naresh are seen in prominent roles. The film has now started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. In case you haven't watched it yet or planning to watch, then let me tell you it's a one-time watch.

Ram Pothineni is riding high after the success of his latest crime thriller RED which also starred Malvika Sharma and Amritha Aiyer. The film was directed by Krishna Tirumala and di well at the box office.