Jathi Ratnalu Day 9 Collections: Naveen Polishetty's Film Running To Packed Theatres

Director Anudeep and Naveen Polishetty's latest offering Jathi Ratnalu is continuing its dream run by raking in moolah at the box office. Jathi Ratnalu has received positive reviews from critics and audieces too. Yesterday, Vishnu's Mosagallu, Aadi's Sasi and Karthikeya's Chaavu Kaburu Challaga were released in theatres. If sources are to be believed, Jathi Ratnalu is running to packed theatres in most of the areas even after the new releases this week. Looks like the film will continue to earn big bucks by this weekend.

Naveen has shared screen space with Faria Abdullah and the duo has wowed the audience with their cracking chemistry.

Talking about the latest collections, Jathi Ratnalu has managed to rake in Rs 2 cr on its ninth day at the ticket window. The film's total stands at Rs 55 cr plus at the worldwide box office. Exact figures are yet to be known. Meanwhile, take a look at the tweets:

#JathiRatnalu 9days WW Collections 50Cr Gross and 30Cr Share 💥💥 Expecting another Big Weekend Towards $1M in USA and A$300k in Australial@NaveenPolishety @nagashwin7 — CinemaHall 🎥 (@CinemaHalloffl) March 20, 2021

#JathiRathnalu collects $800,796 by Thursday (18 March 2021) in USA. Expecting it to cross million dollar mark this weekend. 🇺🇸👍 Meanwhile, @NaveenPolishety & @priyadarshi_i have landed in NJ and will meet audiences in NJ, TX and CA over the weekend as a part of promotion! pic.twitter.com/v5hhkIfvvW — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) March 19, 2021

On the career front, Naveen Polishetty has few films in his kitty and those films will be produced under Swapna cinemas. Apart from this, Naveen Polishetty seems to have got a bunch of offers from a slew of producers asking him to work with them. Naveen who's busy with success tour celebrations has asked filmmakers to wait for sometime. It could take some time for Naveen to announce about his next projects.

#JathiRatnalu collects A$ 15,986 on Thursday in Australia. Total gross so far is A$ 184,862. 🇦🇺👍 — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) March 19, 2021