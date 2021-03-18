Jathi Ratnalu Day 7 Collections: Naveen Polishetty Movie Continues To Dominate Highest Grossing Films Of 2021

With the humongous success of Jathi Ratnalu, Naveen Polishetty has once again proved that content is the real king at the box office. If you a look at the cast of Jathi Ratnalu, they are not well known actors in Tollywood but the film is doing exceptionally well at the box office.

The film has set the cash registers ringing ever since it opened in theatres. The film is ruling the box office and dominating other releases of last week. Due to terrific response to Jathi Ratanlu, many of the new releases have been pulled out from the theatres. The film has shattered every possible record at the box office.

According to trade reports, Jathi Ratnalu has managed to beatbKRACK and Uppena at the Australian box office. Ravi Teja's KRACK and Vaishnav Tej's are the biggest blockbuster hits of this year. Jathi Ratnalu has surpassing highest-grossing films of this year is a really big thing. It's indeed a celebration time for Naveen Polishetty fans.

Talking about the latest collections, Jathi Ratnalu has managed to earn Rs 2.05 cr (3.10 cr gross). The total first-week collections of Jathi Ratnalu seems to be around Rs 45 cr worldwide gross which is only second to Vijay's Master and Vaishnav Tej's Uppena. No doubt, Jathi Ratnalu will continue to dominate the new releases of this week, especially in Nizam. We shall update area-wise collections shortly.

Here's your chance to meet the Jathi Ratnalu team. Jathi Ratnalu success will be held today at Peoples Plaza, Neckcale Road at 6 pm. The film is directed by debutant Anudeep and produced by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame under Swapna cinemas.