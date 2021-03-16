Jathi Ratnalu Day 5 Collections: Naveen Polishetty's Film Creates Sensational Record

Young actor Naveen Polishetty has tasted commercial success at the box office with Jathi Ratnalu. It is a second consecutive hit of Naveen Polishetty after Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya. Naveen Polishetty is being hailed as one of the finest performance of the actor. Audience and Tollywood celebrities who watched the film have heaped praises on him for his amazing performance in the film. In fact, every dialogue in Jathi Ratnalu has become viral among the audience. Every dialogue in the film is new and attracting to the audience.

It is worth mentioning here that Jathi Ratnalu made the business of $700k alone in USA. The total movie collections of Jathi Ratnalu is sums to $124,306. The film is on its way to become a bigger hit of this month. It is also inching closer to touch One million mark by this weekend. Jathi Ratnalu has maintained 88 per cent occupancy in RTC X Roads. Yesterday, it was a weekday but most of the shows were houseful. Jathi Ratnalu is dominating other films at the box office.

Talking about the latest collections, the film has managed to earn Rs 5.54 lakh alone at RTX X roads, while the total film collections of Telugu states seems to be Rs 8.5 cr. We shall soon update area-wise collections, shortly. In the meantime, take a look at the tweets:

#JathiRatnalu collects $700k in the first extended weekend in USA. On Sunday it collects a cool $124,306. Will touch a million by next weekend! Sensational 🇺🇸🔥💎👍 pic.twitter.com/BRtH6AmO07 — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) March 15, 2021