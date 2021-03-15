Jathi Ratnalu Day 4 Collections: Naveen Polishetty Movie Creates All Time Industry Record

Jathi Ratnalu starring Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna is making waves in the industry. If you look at the cast, all three of them are medium actors who struggling to foothold in the film industry, Jathi Ratnalu has put them on a global map. The film is smashing every possible record of Telugu movies. According to trade reports, Jathi Ratnalu has crossed Rs 20 cr share mark on its fourth day at the box office. It didn't happen with any medium stars but Naveen made it with Jathi Ratnalu. The film was made on a budget of Rs 4 cr but it is going to reap triple profits at the box office.

Talking about the latest collections, Jathi Ratnalu made the business of Rs 16.52 cr on its fourth day at the ticket window. The total movie collections of Jathi Ratnalu sums upto Rs 32 cr gross. Check out area-wise collections of Jathi Ratnalu in details:

Territory Total Share(in Crs)

Nizam 7.20

Ceeded 2.05

Vizag 2.30

East 1.10

West 0.98

Krishna 1.05

Guntur 1.29

Nellore 0.55

AP&TS Share: 16.52cr

ROI&ROW 4.05

Total WW Share: 20.57cr

Total WW Gross: 32Cr(Approx)

The film is directed by Anudeep and produced by Nag Ashwin under Swapna cinema. Faria Abudullah is seen as the female lead in the film.

Again #JathiRatnalu Exceeded All Expectations... on 4th Day...No Other Medium Range movie never ever crossed 5cr mark...But This Movie Created History 💥💥💥 — T2BLive.COM® (@T2BLive) March 15, 2021