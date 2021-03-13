Jathi Ratnalu Day 3 Collections: Naveen Polishetty’s Film Creates Box Office Rampage

Naveen Polishetty’s latest outing Jathi Ratnalu is doing exceptionally well at the box office. The film has set the cash registers ringing ever since the film opened in theatres.

The film has smashed many box office records since its release. For those who joined in late, the makers of the movie have added extra theatres for Jathi Ratnalu and the theatres have pulled out other new releases of this week due to low occupancy, we hear. The film is doing fantastic business at domestic market as well as in foreign countries. It is worth mentioning here that the film is all set to touch the half million dollar mark at the USA box office.

If you are searching for Jathi Ratnalu's latest movie collections, then you have landed on the right page. According to reports, the film is believed to have earned approximately Rs 9 cr on its third day at the box office. With this, the total collections of Jathi Ratnalu in three days stands at Rs 35 cr. These are just estimated figures based upon the booking as most of the shows are running housefull across the globe.

The film is directed by Anudeep and produced by Nag Ashwin