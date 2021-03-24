Jathi Ratnalu Day 13 Collections: Naveen Polishetty Film Beats Baahubali, Maharshi

Tollywood actor Naveen Polishetty is riding high on the success of his recent outing 'Jathi Ratnalu' which is doing rock steady business at the box office. Though, the film had a clash with Sharwanand's Sreekaram and Darshan's Roberrt, the film has managed to earn enough bucks. Thanks to the positive word of mouth from the audience, people are rushing to theatres to catch a glimpse of Naveen Polishetty in Jathi Ratnalu. Jathi Ratnalu has joined the Rs 50 cr at the Indian box office.

According to trade report, now, Jathi Ratnalu has touched Rs $1 million mark at the foreign box office. Naveen Polishetty gave another reason for his fans to celebrate the success of his film. It is indeed a celebration time for Naveen fans.

According to reliable sources, Jathi Ratnalu has managed to earn Rs 1.80 cr on its thirteen at the box office. The total movie collections of Jathi Ratnalu is pegged at Rs 75 cr plus. That's not all, Jathi Ratnalu has managed to surpass Mahesh Babu's Maharshi and Prabhas' Baahubali at RTC x Roads and went on to become top five highest week collections in a single theatre. Here's the tweet for you:

On the career front, Naveen Polishetty will soon be working with Anushka Shetty for a new movie and it will be directed by Mahesh P of Ra Ra Krishnayya fame. The film will be produced by UV creations and it will soon hit the floors. More details about the film will keep you posted. Don't forget to watch this space for all the movie updates in Tollywood.

