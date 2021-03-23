Jathi Ratnalu Day 12 Collections: Naveen Polishetty Film Dominates New Releases

Actor Naveen Polishetty is in the news ever since his latest outing Jathi Ratnalu opened in theatres. The film has not only been appreciated by critics but also received positive buzz from all corners. Looks like stars are working in Naveen Polishetty's favour.

For those who don't know, Naveen Polishetty had acted in the Hindi film Chhichhore which was released in 2019. Now, the film wins a national award for Best Hindi film.

No doubt, Naveen Polishetty is in the best phase of his career. Back to Jathi Ratnalu. With each passing day, the film has been achieving a new milestone. Latest news we hear is that the film is heading to touch the $1 million mark which it is expected to achieve in a couple of days from now.

Jathi Ratnalu has joining the $1 million mark is a great thing as there are no A-list actors in the film. The film is dominating news releases of last week Aadi's Sasi and Karthkeya's Chavvu Kaburu Challaga.

Talking about the latest collections, Jathi Ratnalu has managed to earn Rs 2.15 cr on twelfth day at the box office. On the other hand, the film is doing unstoppable business even on foreign shores. The film has raked in $288,018 (₹1.61 cr) from just Australia. We shall update area-wise collections shortly. Exact figures are yet to be known.

Speculations are doing the rounds that Jathi Ratnalu will start premiering on Amazon Prime Video from April 10. Still, it's unclear when the film will stream on Prime Video but the film will premiere in the second or third week of April. The makers are yet to announce Jathi Ratnalu OTT Release date. Keep watching this space for more updates.