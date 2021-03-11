Jathi Ratnalu Collections From US Premieres

Looks like Naveen Polishetty’s Jathi Ratnalu has started giving tough competition to Vaishnav Tej’s Uppena. Even weeks after its release, the talk surrounding Uppena refuses to die down. Now, Naveen Polishetty has arrived in theatres with a bang with his latest flick Jathi Ratnalu to enthrall the audience this month. The film has been grabbing the headlines ever since the film trailer was out.

The film has garnered huge buzz among the audience thanks to extensive promotions and showcasing Naveen in a new avatar. Last night, Jathi Ratnali had massive premiers shows where the film opened to positive reviews. Not only in India, Jathi Ratnalu tickets got sold out even in foreign countries. According to reports, the film has earned $45,008 from 42 locations.This figure is only from few areas. Still, the figures for other areas are yet to be released.

The film is directed by Anudeep and produced by Nag Ashwin under the banner, Swapna cinema. Faria Abdullah, Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna will appear in pivotal roles.