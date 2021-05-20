Jathi Ratnalu Chitti Dance Video To Aaja Re More Saiyyan Song Goes Viral

Young actress Faria Abdullah made her grand debut in Telugu with the movie Jathi Ratnalu. The film had comedians like Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi and Rahul Rama Krishna in the lead roles and the film made a whopping Rs 50 Crore share at the box office. It was the first Telugu small-budget film to cross Rs 50 Crore share during the pandemic. Jathi Ratnalu was directed by Anudeep and produced by Nag Ashwin.

Back to Faria Abdullah, she shared a few video clips of her dancing to the song 'Aaja re more saiyyan' song. Fans are heaping praises for her dancing skills and now, the video has gone viral on all social media platforms.

If you haven’t seen the video yet, Check it out here:



Meanwhile, Faria Abdullah is said to be reading several scripts and is yet to make any official announcement about her upcoming projects.