Jathi Ratnalu Biggest Release In US

Jathi Ratnalu, a Telugu comedy-drama movie written and directed by Anudeep KV is going to hit the theatres on 11 March 2021. Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna will be seen in the key roles in the film. Jathi Ratnalu was produced by Nag Ashwin under the banner Swapna Cinema. Expectations are very high on the film.

Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna and Faria Abudllah will be seen in the roles of Jogipet Srikanth, Sekhar, Ravi and Chitti respectively. The songs which have been released so far, Chitti and Mani Jathiratnalu turned out as the superhits. Radhan scored music for the film. Jathi Ratnalu is the biggest release of 2021 so far in the USA. Here is the tweet.