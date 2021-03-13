Jathi Ratnalu Biggest Blockbuster Among Comedy Genre In TFI

Jathi Ratnalu, a comedy-drama movie written and directed by Anudeep KV released in theatres on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri (11 March 2021). Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Faria Abdullah acted in the lead roles while Murali Sharma and Naresh acted in the supporting roles. The story of the movie revolves around three happy-go-lucky men and they land up in jail and learn new ways to attain glory in life. The movie got positive responses from all the quarters.

With the second day collections, the movie will complete break even and has broken the Uppena records. The film is said to be the biggest blockbuster in the comedy genre in the Telugu film industry

Here is the second-day collection report: