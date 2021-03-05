Jathi Ratnalu Beats Vaishnav Tej's Uppena: Deets Inside

Jathi Ratnalu has become talk of the town on social media. Yesterday, Rebel star Prabhas has unleashed the movie trailer and the film features Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna. Faria Abdullah will be seen as the female lead and it marks her debut film in Telugu. The trailer of Jathi Ratnalu is trending on Youtube. Have you heard this? Jathi Ratnalu trailer has become the most liked teaser on Youtube in 24 hours.

The trailer has garnered millions of views and still counting. The buzz on social media suggests that Jathi Ratnalu surpassed Vaishnav Tej's blockbuster hit Uppena film record. Yes, what you read is right. Jathi Ratnalu has become the most liked trailer with 285k in 17 hours while Uppena received 284 in 24 hours. Likewise, Jathi Ratnalu has beaten Uppena record and created a new benchmark for non-star hero movies.

Looking at the views and like, we can easily say that the film is going to smash all box office records of this year. Jathi Ratnalu trailer received a thumping response from all quarters. The film is written and directed by Anudeep KV and Produced by Nag Ashwin under his studio Swapna Cinema. The film is slated for release on March 11, 2021. Here's the trailer for you, in case, if you haven't watched it yet.