Jathi Ratanlu Beats Sreekaram: Deets Inside

Actor Naveen Polishetty and Sharwanand are the most happening stars in Tollywood. Sharwanand is a much experienced star in Tollywood when compared to Naveen Polishetty. Naveen's Jathi Ratnalu and Sharwanand's Sreekaram are having a box office clash.

During the time of film promotions, Naveen and Sharwanand wished that other films which were releasing along with their films should do good business at the box office.

Luckily, both the films have opened to positive response from all quarters. Even before the films hit the screens, Jathi Ratnalu and Sreekaram have created a positive buzz among the audience with trailer, teaser and posters.

Latest news we hear is that Jathi Ratnalu is all set to cross the half-million mark at the USA box office, shortly. You may be wondering how Jathi Ratnalu beat Sreekaram.

According to trade reports, Jathi Ratnalu made a business of A$35,478 in Australia alone with a restriction of 4 shows per state as well as due to censor delay.

Coming to Sreekaram collections of the same country, the film has earned A$13,354 from 25 locations. In this way, Jathi Ratnalu beat Sreekaram collections at the Australia box office.

Jathi Ratnalu is directed by Anudeep and produced by Nag Ashwin. The film features Faria Abudullah, Rahul Ramakrishna, Priyadarshi.