Janhvi Kapoor's Remuneration For Jr NTR's Movie Will Stun You

Janhvi Kapoor is a well-known celebrity with a massive fan following in Bollywood. She will soon be testing the waters in Tollywood. Janhvi Kapoor has signed a new movie in Telugu.

The beauty will be sharing screen space with Young Tiger Jr NTR. It will be directed by Koratala Siva. The film was supposed to get launched on February 24, 2023, but the makers have pushed the launch date due to Taraka Ratna's death.

Jr NTR needs some time to cope with the loss. The team has postponed the film's launch.

Back to Janhvi Kapoor, she is charging a whopping amount Rs 4 cr to feature in the pan-India Telugu film. However, it is not officially confirmed yet.

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mili in Hindi and the film was released on November 4, 2023. The film was a disaster at the box office.