Janhvi Kapoor Signs Debut Film In Telugu

Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of the legendary actor late Sridevi. Janhvi Kapoor proved herself that acting is in her genes. She made her acting debut in 2018 with the Hindi film Dhadak.

After working in a couple of films in Hindi, Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her Telugu debut soon. According to reports, she has been roped in to play the female in Jr NTR in his 30th film.

The film will be directed by Koratala Siva. The music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The regular shooting of the film will commence in February of this year. The makers are aiming to release the film in April 2024.

