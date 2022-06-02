Jana Gana Mana Song From Adivi Sesh’s Major Is Out

Versatile star Adivi Sesh is coming up with a biographical patriotic action-drama Major which will hit the screens tomorrow. Sricharan Pakala who impressed with his melodious tunes for the film has scored a stirring number. The third single Jana Gana Mana has been released.

The song gives an answer to a question- ‘What is it meant to be a soldier?’ During childhood, Sandeep Unnikrishnan sees navy’s exercise and that’s the first moment in his life that instigates him to serve for the country. It then traces the Braveheart’s journey in army to his heroics in the tragic incidents in Mumbai terrorists’ attack.

Major’s reply to his dad’s question about soldier is thought-provoking. Tojan Toby has crooned the number, while Rajiv Bharadwaj provided lyrics.

Every song tells one aspect of the movie and surely, the life journey of Major narrated in this song is very inspiring and at same time is emotional.