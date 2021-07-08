Jagapathi Babu's Political Entry: Will He, Won't He?

Senior actor Jagapathi Babu has finally dropped hints about his possible entry into politics. Previously, this question was being asked a lot in 2018 and the actor has finally broken his silence over the rumours of him taking the political plunge. He has clarified that he would not enter politics. After two years, the same question was circulating in the minds of people. Jagapathi Babu gave a stunning reply to all those questioning him with a single picture and a one liner.

Usually, politicians prefer white outfits. In a recent picture, Jagapathi Babu sported the white look. After seeing the actor in that look, people would easily think that perhaps he is inclined towards politics. But no, that's not happening. The actor shared a picture on Twitter and captioned it "Definitely not aspiring to be a politician"

Definitely not aspiring to be a politician. pic.twitter.com/0f460dHnwv — Jaggu Bhai (@IamJagguBhai) July 6, 2021

Fans of Jagapathi Babu are appreciating his decision and asked him to do more movies.