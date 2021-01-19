Jagapathi Babu Seriously Upset For Exposing His Caste

Actor Jagapathi Babu is one of the finest actors in Tollywood. He has worked in more than 120 films in a span of 25 years. A few years ago, he started his second innings with a negative role, Jagapathi Babu is one of the most wanted actors down South. What’s more, the actor is willing to try out different genres and looks in all his films.

Jagapathi Babu will be seen as the lead protagonist in his upcoming film 'FCUK'. The movie title looks little absurd but the film is totally commercial venture. Not long ago, the makers of the movie have unleashed a teaser from the film. The teaser gathered immensely love from all quarters. Yesterday, the makers of the movie have a hold a press conference to announce the release date of the film as well as to thank the audience for loving and supporting the teaser. During the meet, Producer Damodar Prasad accidentally addresses Jagapathi Babu with surname Choudhary. Jagapathi gave an immediate reply why are you mentioning caste here. Jagapathi Babu asked Damodar Prasad to tell sorry, the latter told sorry to him. The producer of the film also said that he doesn't have any caste feelings. I have been calling him for a long time. Due to that practice, I slipped Choudhary and he told sorry.

Jagapathi Babu starrer film FCUK is being helmed by Vidyasagar Raju and is produced by KL Damodar Prasad of Ala Modalaindi and Kalyana Vaibhogame fame producer under Sri Ranjith Movies banner. Apart from Jagapathi Babu, It also stars Ali, Daggubati Raja, Kalyani Natarajan, Brahmaji, Krishna Bhagavaan, Rajitha, Jabardast Ram Prasad, Naveen, Venky, Raghava, Bharat etc.