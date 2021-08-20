Jabardasth Top Actor Quits The Show For Bigg Boss Telugu 5?

We are all going to witness Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 in a couple of days from now. The new season is expected to be airing on September 5, 2021. The show organisers are finalising 16 contestants for the show.

The confirmed contestants are Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, Anchor Lobo, serial star Navya Swamy as of now who are going to enter the show. Now have you heard this piece of news where Anchor Varsha is said to be quitting the popular reality show Jabardasth?

Anchor Varsha leaving the popular show for season five of Bigg Boss has become the hottest topic on social media. People are wondering that Anchor Varsha is said to have quit the show to participate in Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

If not, she might have got good movie offers, however, Varsha quitting during this time had led to speculations of her participation in Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

We will get news of this once the show which is hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna's show goes on air. As of now let's wait and see why Varsha has left the Jabardasth show.