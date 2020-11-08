Jabardasth Maker's Loss Is Naga Babu's Gain As Mukku Avinash Gets Bumper Offer From Show

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is grabbing a lot of eyeballs these days as the makers are twisting the show with new tasks in the house. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestant Mukku Avinash is gathering a lot of attention from all quarters. Avinash has been in the limelight ever since he made entry into the house. He stepped into Bigg Boss Telugu as the second wild card entry after Kumar Sai’s. Since then, Avinash has been entertaining the audience. Ever since, Noel insulted him by saying him ‘Chillar’ comedy, Avinash seems to be upset and trying to gain sympathy from the audience.

Avinash is often saying that he lost job in the popular reality show ‘Jabardasth’. He is seen telling the housemates, I don’t have any job, if I stepped out of this show. He is seen asking the contestants to support him to get immunity for next week. All of the housemates supported him except Abhijeet, Harika and Akhil, they might be thinking of Avinash as a strong contestant and waiting for him to be evicted. If you are disappointed as Avinash lost a job in 'Jabadarsth' due to Bigg Boss Telugu. Then, this piece of news is for you.

If reports are to go anything, Jabardasth Avinash is believed to have made a deal with the ‘Bomma Adirindi’ show. Avinash is expected to make his entry into ‘Bomma Adirindi’ which is also another popular reality show in Telugu states. Did you know this? Veteran actor Naga Babu is one of the judges in the house. Naga Babu also used to be host in Jabardasth but due to unknown reasons, he resigned to his post in Jabardasth show. Naga Babu might have known the work of Avinash and he could have suggested his name to the ‘Bomma Adirindi’ makers. It is being said that Avinash is all set to join in ‘Bomma Adirindi’ after Bigg Boss Telugu. We are pretty sure, Avinash will get a lot of offers once he steps out of Bigg Boss Telugu because he has managed to garner a huge fan following with his comedy antics. Still, it’s unclear about Avinash entry to ‘Bomma Adirindi’, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment. Watch this space for more updates.