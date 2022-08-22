This Jabardasth Jodi to Dominate Bigg Boss Telugu 6?

Telugu comedy show Jabardarsth actors Rashmi Gautam and Sudigali Sudheer duo is the most popular Jodi in the Telugu states. The two enjoy a massive fan following, their fans want to see them as real-life couple too and often link them together.

Sudheer and Rashmi are rumoured to be seeing each other but they have never officially announced their relationship status. The latest news doing the rounds is that Rashmi Gautam and Sudigali Sudheer are likely to participate in Bigg Boss Telugu season 6.

It is known that Rashmi Gautam and Sudigali Sudheer quit the Jabardasth show and netizens now say that they left the comedy show to participate in Bigg Boss Telugu season 6.

If they really participate in the show, Rashmi Gautam and Sudigali Sudheer are going to dominate the other contestants or participants in the Bigg Boss Telugu house No doubt, Rashmi Gautam and Sudigali Sudheer are winning material, let's wait and see whether the duo will really agree to get themselves locked in the house for 100 days.

Talking about the show, Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is going to be launched on September 4. Akkineni Nagarjuna will be hosting the new season of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Anchor Shiva, Hima Bindu, Anchor Varshini, Aadi Reddy, and a few others are likely to be seen as participants in Bigg Boss Telugu season 6.