Jabardasth Faces Might Crash In Ratings!

Jabardasth" comedy show on ETV survived for seven years from 2013 and in few days it will enter into 8th year as well. Even "Comedy Circus" - arguably parent show of this Telugu adaptation of many world comedy shows, could not maintain such longevity on National Television.

Kapil Sharma's exit from the show, "Comedy Circus" spiralled it's downfall from being a massive blockbuster. "Comedy Nights with Kapil" became a huge success with the audiences and they preferred this version to Comedy Circus. Once hit hard by the ratings drop, the comedy show management couldn't come back with another one, strongly.

Now, Kapil Sharma has become the face of Television comedy National wide as even often pitted as his fierce rival Krishna started working with him after Kapil's famous spat with comedian, Sunil Grover. Well, Jabardasth might be facing similar fate.

The ratings of the show have taken a massive hit this year with Nagababu's exit first and most of the regulars walking out with him. Later, the biggest comedy stars of the show like Sudheer, Hyper Aadi are facing challenges in adding "fresh" flavour to their existing formula.

New teams and comedians who replaced the established ones are not on the same level. With so many changes and being dependent on "Sudigali" Sudheer and Hyper Aadi, Rocket Raghava fame, the show seems to be running out of the steam.

This season it is having to face double powerful smack from combined might of IPL and Bigg Boss Telugu 4. ETV might not just give up on the show just yet as it turned fortunes for them for so long. But if they don't find the formula working anymore they might opt for something else.