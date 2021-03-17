Jabardasth Contestants Paid Peanuts: Telugu Comedian's Sensational Revelation

Jabardasth is one of the most popular shows on the Telugu small screen. Rumours have been doing the rounds for many days about the remuneration that each contestant in the comedy show earns. It was being said that they have been earning a good amount.

Some say that a few contestants on the show earn anywhere between Rs. 2 and Rs. 4 lakh per month. It is also said that these artists also make money from performing stage shows in India and abroad.

We all know how famous, Sudigali Sudheer, Hyper Aadhi, Auto Ram Prasad, etc have become. They stepped into Jabardasth and now they enjoy an incredible fan following in the two Telugu states. Some contestants from the Jabardasth show have also been seen in movies.

Now, the other side of the story is that there are a few contestants in Jabardasth whose remuneration is nothing to write home about. They are said to be earning Rs.2500 or 5000 at best. However, there is no official information regarding this.

In one of the interviews, a Telugu comedian named Shanti Swaroop has made this startling revelation. He said that they earned good recognition with Jabardasth. He said that if they earned well, why would some contestants on Jabardasth show face financial problems? He also commented that they would get more amount than Jabardasth, if they performed in other shows. Another news is that some contestants are not even paid. We don't know whether there is truth in this news or not.

We will find out soon and revert. We just came across this and thought we must share this with you.