Jabardasth Comedians Come Out To Save Mukku Avinash From Elimination in Bigg Boss House

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has managed to create buzz on social media with its entertaining episodes. The show has been in the news, all the thanks to contestants non-stop fights in the house. Jabardasth Avinash is a man of the moment, do you know why? Last night, Avinash won immunity for the next two weeks which is named as ‘Eviction Free Pass’.

Avinash should use it only for once and the card validity is up to two weeks. Reports are doing the rounds that Avinash may use his ‘Eviction Free Pass’ this weekend. You read is right. Currently, Avinash is in the bottom list while Monal is getting votes from Abhijeet and Harika fans. Ariyana is a brave girl in the house and she has her own fan following. She may also not get evicted this weekend. Mukku Avinash friends Jabardasth Avinash are doing a campaign for him and requesting the audience to vote for him.

Jabardasth comedians like Getup Srinu, Sudali Sudheer, Auto Ram Prasad and others comedians are urging the audience to vote for him. They are also coming live to promote Mukku Avinash and they are suggesting the audience as it is a crucial week for him. Please vote and support him. One thing is sure, Avinash is not going to leave house this week as has eviction free pass but it would be great if he gets saved from audience because he can use the pass in next week.

Only a few weeks are left for Bigg Boss Telugu's 4 grand finale. Each week is very important to all the contestants not only Avinash. It remains to be seen who will leave the house this Sunday. Watch this space for more updates.