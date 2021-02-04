Jabardasth Chammak Chandra Not Interested In Jabardasth Anymore?

Jabardasth Chammak Chandra became a household name with Jabardasth reality show. No doubt, People will love his comedy antics. Not long ago, Chammak Chandra had made a permanent exit from Jabardasth.

Later, he joined Naga Babu's Adrindi show and there also he cemented his place but due to financial issues, the show has been halted as per the sources. Fans and audience are eagerly waiting for his comeback into Jabardasth show.

If you are waiting for Chammak Chandra come back, then, we have a piece of news will surely disappoint you. In one of his interview, Chammak Chandra said that he won't be returning to Jabardasth or Adirini show anytime soon as he wants to focus on films. It is said that several directors are approaching him, so he may soon feature in big-budget film of Telugu. Still, it's unclear an official confirmation regarding this news is awaited.