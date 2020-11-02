Jabardasth Avinash Vs Abhijeet: Who Will Win Bigg Boss Telugu 4?

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has caught more eyeballs than expected. Thanks to the show content, host Nagarjuna who has managed to pull of the show with ease despite facing repeated criticisms from the audience. The contestants who are keeping the audience engaged with their antics, drama, humor and fights. Only a few weeks are left for the show to gears up or the final episode, the fan frenzy is at its peak. Followers of each contestant are coming up with innovative and creative ways to convince the audience to vote or their respective favorite idols.

It’s not tough to predict who could be the winner of the season as we are into the ninth week of elimination. The nomination process for this week's eviction is yet to take place in tonight’s episode. Some of the netizens predict that there are chances for Akhil, Sohel, Lasya and Ariyan could be in top 5 finalists but the big clash is expected to take between Abhijeet and Avinash. The latest buzz on social media that Avinash and Abhijeet are popular contestants in the house. There’s no denying the fact that Avinash is one of the frontrunners to clinch the title as he has been entertaining the audience since he entered the show.

The show makers are also supporting Abhijeet and Avinash by giving more footage to them and highlighting them in the weekend's episode. Avinash is performing well in all the tasks compared to Abhijeet. The most popular contestants with a huge fan following are none other than Avinash and Abhijeet. With both of them having a huge craze among the audiences, there will be a big battle between the two. It would be interesting to watch who will finally grab their hands on the Bigg Boss -4 trophy. Let’s wait and watch what the future holds for Avinash and Abhijeet. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 grand finale is expected to take place in the second week of December. The makers are yet to announce the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Grand finale date.