Comedian Avinash is winning the hearts of the audiences with his comic skills in Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Avinash stepped into the house as the second wild card contestant. Ever since he stepped into the house, Bigg Boss show not only took a new turn but he also became one of the most loved contestants in the house.

The latest buzz on social media is that Avinash is grabbing all the attention with his antics and that is not going well with other contestants like Monal Gajjar and Sujatha. Recently, Monal Gajjar has warned Avinash by saying ‘Don’t use my name’. The latest one to join in the list is Sujatha and she is also murmuring against Avinash.



He was hurt with contestants' behavior and told Ariyana that he wants to ask Bigg Boss not to assign comedy tasks for him. Ariyana and Avinash share a good rapport in the house. Ariyana motivated Avinash by saying that "You came here to play the game. Don’t change your mind, making others laugh is an art. Stick to it and do whatever Bigg Boss says to you”. According to the sources, Avinash seems to be a bit shocked with housemates speaking harshly towards him for making fun of them.

Avinash is one of the best entertainers, we can’t imagine the house without him. Netizens says Avinash is one of the best wild card contestants ever.

If you are looking for tonight's episode, then we have some interesting news for you. All the contestants who have been nominated right from Lasya to Kumar Sai will be saved. No one is going to leave the house.