Jabardasth Avinash Pelli Ad Angers Bigg Boss Fans

Jabardasth Avinash has stepped into Bigg Boss Telugu as the wild card contestant and it was in the third week of the show launched. There’s no denying the fact that Avinash is the best entertainer in the house. Akkineni Nagarjuna also gave him a compliment that you are the best wild card entertainer ever in the house. Show lovers were pretty excited to see him and everyone thought he will end as the runner-up of the season.

According to the social media prediction, Avinash is in top fifth place and there’s no chance for him to become winner or runner of this season. Do you know why? Avinash is often repeatedly using the word ‘Pelli Sabandhalu’ and ‘Jabardasth Vala Thestharu’ which roughly translates in English. He is keeping on saying to the contestants, don’t call me package or something else. People will get the wrong impression on me and no one will be ready to give me a girl. It is being said that Avinash seems to be playing a sympathy game to attract the audience but that won’t work to make him the winner.

It is worth mentioning that Dethadi Harika, Sohel, Abhijeet and Ariyana are believed to be in a safe zone from this week's elimination. Lasya and Monal Gajjar are in a danger zone. It remains to be seen who will face bid goodbye to the show this weekend.