Jabardasth Avinash Or Amma Rajasekhar, Who Will Be Going Into Secret Room Of Bigg Boss Telugu 4?

Looks like Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is fast approaching as the show nears its finale. The show organizers are yet to announce the Grand finale date of this season. There’s no denying that Abhijeet, Sohel, Amma Rajasekhar have emerged as the most popular and strong contestants on the show. Thanks to their high voltage of fights in the house. It wouldn’t be wrong if we said that Abhijeet, Sohel and Avinash are taking away the limelight from other contestants. In between their arguments, the only two contestants have managed to become audience favorite are Abhijeet and Sohel.

It’s known fact that Abhijeet has nominated for this week's elimination along with Amma Rajasekhar, Avinash, Monal and Harika. If reports are to be believed, it is Amma Rajasekhar who is supposed to get eliminated but he may not face elimination as he has been generating interesting content to the audience. The show is in peaks eliminating Amma Rajasekhar could be a loss to the makers. Although, most of the audience are hating but he is able to provide worthy content by being in the house. So, Amma Rajasekhar could escape eviction, the next contestant in the bottom list is Avinash. We have been hearing several theories that Avinash lost his job in Jabardasth show because of Bigg Boss. That’s not all, he is also one of the strong contenders in the house. He may also escape elimination this week. The latest buzz on social media Bigg Boss makers are planning to send one contestant into a secret room as a part of elimination. Show lovers are betting on big time between Amma Rajasekhar or Avinash who will be sending into the secret room. It has become the most awaited question on social media. We all will get enough answers in Sunday’s episode. It’s pretty sure one of the contestant will be sending to the secret room. Don't forget to watch this space for more updates.