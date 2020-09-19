Avinash got popular among the Telugu audience with a comedy show and his fans fondly call him Jabardasth Avinash. On Thursday, he stepped into the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant. He proved to be funny and is maintaining a good relationship with the other contestants.

The latest news that is doing rounds in the social media is that Avinash is believed to have violated the agreement signed for Jabardasth.

The show makers were believed to ask Avinash to pay compensation for his sudden exit. Sources say that Avinash has paid Rs 10 lakhs as compensation to Jabardasth makers. According to trusted sources, Bigg Boss show makers offered a fancy cheque to him and he couldn’t say ‘no’ to it.

We think that Avinash has used the opportunity wisely. This news has become a hot topic on all social media platforms. The latest buzz on social media is how much Avinash is getting paid? Is he getting paid double than top contestants anchor Lasya and Singer Noel Sean? Well, time can only tell the answers.

Show lovers are eagerly waiting for tonight's episode as Nagarjuna will be returning to his duties. If you are looking forward to tonight's episode then, we have interesting news in our store. Gangavva, Karate Kalyani, Amma Rajasekhar are in the danger zone.

Among these contestants, one will say goodbye to the show and will leave their fans a bit unhappy. Watch this space for more updates.