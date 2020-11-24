Jabardasth Avinash Is The First Contestant From Bigg Boss Telugu 4 To Reach Grand Finale?

Nov 24, 2020, 09:44 IST
- Sakshi Post

The game inside the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house is getting interesting and contestants are not leaving any stone unturned to lift the trophy of this season. After Lasya evicted from the house, the game has witnessed a drastic change, Sohel and Abhijeet were seeing preparing food in the kitchen area. It is worth mentioning that Akhil, Avinash, Ariyana and Monal are nominated for this week's eviction.

Looks like Bigg Boss is likely to give another chance for nomination contestants to save themselves from this week's eviction. In today’s episode, we will see an election campaign between Akhil and Jabardasth. Monal and Sohel will vote for Akhil while Abhijeet, Harika and Ariyana will vote for Avinash. As Avinash won the task with the majority of votes and he won the immunity for next two weeks.

 Is Bigg Boss gave Avinash a ticket to the grand finale? Getting immunity at this time is really a big thing. If Avinash survives this week, then he can be in top five finalists as only four weeks are left for the show to wrap up. In the meantime, take a look at Twitter reactions:

