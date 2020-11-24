Jabardasth Avinash Is The First Contestant From Bigg Boss Telugu 4 To Reach Grand Finale?

The game inside the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house is getting interesting and contestants are not leaving any stone unturned to lift the trophy of this season. After Lasya evicted from the house, the game has witnessed a drastic change, Sohel and Abhijeet were seeing preparing food in the kitchen area. It is worth mentioning that Akhil, Avinash, Ariyana and Monal are nominated for this week's eviction.

Looks like Bigg Boss is likely to give another chance for nomination contestants to save themselves from this week's eviction. In today’s episode, we will see an election campaign between Akhil and Jabardasth. Monal and Sohel will vote for Akhil while Abhijeet, Harika and Ariyana will vote for Avinash. As Avinash won the task with the majority of votes and he won the immunity for next two weeks.

Is Bigg Boss gave Avinash a ticket to the grand finale? Getting immunity at this time is really a big thing. If Avinash survives this week, then he can be in top five finalists as only four weeks are left for the show to wrap up. In the meantime, take a look at Twitter reactions:

I know it..Already i said bb will not let him go out. he is entertainer... He is trp. I think bb planned task for him only.. bb tried for #Avinash.. he utilized the opportunity. if no re-entry this week definitely no elimination. he Will directly enters to finals #BiggBossTelugu4 pic.twitter.com/eLB8VupaE1 — Sahaja reddy (@chsahaja) November 24, 2020

Avinash got immunity for next two weeks by winning yesterdays task which will be telecased today#BiggBossTelugu4 #Avinash — Ek Niranjan (@Munna__prabhas1) November 24, 2020

E week elimination nundi #Avinash pothe athanu gelichina 2 weeks immunity waste. Avinash is not top 5 contender. Hope e week vellipovali thanu. E week monal save avvatame correct. #BiggBossTelugu4 — Ramya1494 (SAM & MAHESH FAN) 💕💕 (@Ramya1494) November 24, 2020

Avinash Saved For Next Two Weeks If he survives this week, then he has immunity for next 2 weeks. i.e, Top 5 Fix (E week eliminate avvakapothe)#BiggBossTelugu4 #Avinash — #BiggBossTelugu4 (@RaamNtr) November 24, 2020

It's getting more and more irritating to watch #avinash in the house.... ippudu kottaga immunity anta 🤦‍♂️.. intaka mundu chese comedy kuda ippudu lekapaye...aah 3rd class jabardasth jokes to nadipinchestunadu... top 5 ki ilage slip aipote totally worthless #BiggBossTelugu4 — Abijeet Army (@army_abijeet) November 23, 2020

#Monal whatsoever gonna eliminate this weekend 🤷‍♂️ #BiggBossTelugu4

If #Avinash immunity for 2week is true! Then he gonna be in top3!!

