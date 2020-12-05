Jabardasth Avinash Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 4

The world's biggest reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is hogging all the limelight since it’s launch. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has been going on well and the contestants of the show have been making the show interesting with their fights. Finally, we are nearing to witness this week elimination, Nagarjuna is all set to show an exit door to one of the contestants from the nomination list.

It is worth mentioning that Abhijeet, Harika, Akhil are saved from this week elimination with their audience support.The last contestant that was evicted from the house was Lasya, however, the latest one is to leave the house is Mukku Avinash. Although it's confirmed, the confirmation will only get this weekend. This piece of news will surely disappoint Avinash fans as his elimination came a huge shock to them. Actually, Monal was supposed to get eliminated but the makers once again eliminated strong contestant Avinash. Can't wait to watch tomorrow's episode. Take a look at the tweets