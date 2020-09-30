Jabardasth Avinash Is The Best Wild Card Contestant In Bigg Boss Telugu?

Jabardasth Avinash is grabbing all the attention and has become the cynosure of the show. According to the reliable sources, Avinash is one of the highest-paid contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 4. If reports are to be believed, Avinash is getting paid a whopping amount of Rs 9 lakh per week. Avinash was busy with Jabardasth show before stepping into the ongoing fourth edition of the reality show.

He is believed to have paid an undisclosed amount to the production house of Jabardasth to get relieved from the show.Avinash has stepped into Bigg Boss house as a second wild card contestant after Kumar Sai. He is not leaving any stone unturned to entertain the audience with his affable nature and funny antics. Avinash is making the audience hook to TV sets with his performance.

Looks like Avinash could reach finals. Looking at the current scenario in Bigg Boss house, Jabardasth Avinash is one of the best contestants in the show. It wouldn't be a crime, if we say, Avinash is doing justice for the pay he is getting from the show.

Apart from Avinash, Kumar Sai and Swathi also stepped into the house as wild card contestants but it seems like they are unable to grab the audience's attention. Avinash is winning the hearts of the audiences with his comic skills and sportive attitude. Let’s wait and see what the future holds for Avinash.

Those who are new to the story, Swathi, Abhijeet, Lasya, Harika, Kumar Sai, Syed Sohail, and Mehaboob have been nominated for this week's eviction. Share your thoughts about who is going to be eliminated from the show with us in the comments section below.