Jabardasth Avinash Asks Bigg Boss To Eliminate Him Netizens Say Bye Bye

The reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is witnessing new twists and turns with each passing day. With the grand finale being just three weeks away, the housemates are not leaving any stone unturned to give tough competition to the housemates, no one seems to be slowing down until they make their place in the ticket finale.

The game is getting bigger and tough for the housemates. Looks like the show is going to witness a new twist in tonight’s episode that is sure to leave the audience in a state of shock or awe.

In the latest promo video, all the contestants are trying hard to fill milk in their own containers. Avinash is seen having an argument with Sohel and Akhil. Avinash is seen telling that all the housemates have cornered and telling Bigg Boss to eliminate him as he doesn’t want to stay in the house anymore. Avinash is seen upset that he got saved because of an eviction pass but not with the audience's support.

The host Nagarjuna and her housemates all have suggested him to think positively as well as to concentrate on the game but he seems to be in depression. The promo went viral in no time, some of the show buffs are telling bye-bye to Avinash and some of them are encouraging him to stay strong in the house. Can’t predict who will leave the house this weekend.

Lol Avinash is in hurry to go home 😂

Don't worry Avinash you will be eliminated 👍

Just wait for the weekend 😜#BiggBossTelugu4 — . (@RajaTrinadh) December 1, 2020

Sarle avinash bye 👋 ra e week vellipothav le#BiggBossTelugu4 — CharaNTR (@rocking_charan1) December 1, 2020

Sympathy Avinash .. Great acting skills — Anth (@originallyindia) December 1, 2020

#Avinash everytime self destroy's his game

by keeping in mind nominations N eliminations He feels so Stressed with both Words

"Nomination" N "Elimination" — Anika Nayak (@AnikaNayak1) December 1, 2020

Avinash's biggest weakness.. negativity teeskoledu.. nee manasulo baadha later Ariyana tho cheppukuni badha padalsindhi. Alantivi weekend Nag mundhu cheppa kunda vunte bagundedhi. You shud hav celebrated ur eviction pass nd thanked Harika.#BiggBossTelugu4 #BiggBoss4Telugu — Mr.Wick (@formcentonly) December 1, 2020