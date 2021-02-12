Jabardasth Anchor Rashmi To Dance With Pawan In Vakeel Saab Special Song

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan will soon be returning to silver screens with Vakeel Saab after two years. Vakeel Saab is an official remake of Bollywood hit 'Pink'. According to sources, the makers of the movie have tweaked the script, they made few changes to suit the sensibilities of the audience. Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab output seems to be impressive and Dil Raju is pretty confident about the film. Dil Raju quoting a fancy price for all the rights of the film right from theatrical rights to Satellite rights.

Latest news we hear is Anchor Rashmi Gautam has been approached to play a special song in Vakeel Saab. It is going to be a peppy number in Vakeel Saab. There's no official confirmation where she is really part of the movie or not.

The film is directed by Venu Sriram and co-produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Shruti Haasan will appear in prominent roles. The film will hit the screens on April 9, 2021.