Jabardasth Anchor Anasuya Entry Into Kollywood With Silk Smitha Biopic?

The latest news is that Jabardasth show anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj is now stepping into Kollywood territories now. The hot television host-turned-movie star boosted her career in films by reprising the role of Rangammatta in the movie Rangasthalam and is currently playing an important role in Krishnavamsi's Ranga Maarthanda and Ravi Teja's Khiladi.

As Anasuya is garnering big offers from Tollywood she recently announced her entry into the Tamil industry. Anasuya took her Instagram and posted a photo of herself by captioning, "Living through another good story. #newBeginnings #Kollywood #Tamizh’ by adding the word Reference #SilkSmitha garu." The caption gives the hint that Anasuya might be playing the role of Silk Smitha in a biopic. However, there is no official announcement about Anasuya's Silk Smitha biopic.

Recently, Anasuya posted a picture of herself with the Makkal Sevan Vijay Sethupathi himself. There was nothing mentioned in her insta post except a caption,"Bonding with brilliance," leaving netizens thinking she might probably be making her debut in the Tamil film industry with Vijay Sethupathi in lead.

After this, she posted a picture of herself looking at the mirror, fuelling rumours of her new Tamil beginnings.

Check out her Instagram post here: