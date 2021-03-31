Jabardasth: Anasuya Hotter Than Rashmi Says Nagababu, Check Telugu Anchor's Reaction

Nagababu is an avid user of social media and always keeps in touch with the fans. He answers the questions asked by the fans through his social media handles and never steps back to speak his mind. Sometimes, he was targeted for his comments as well.

Recently, in interaction with fans on social media, one of the fans asked, 'Who is hot, either Rashmi or Anasuya?' To this, Nagababu replied, "Always Anasuya". The gorgeous anchor felt happy for Nagababu's comment and said that the mega brother is so sweet and shared it as an Instagram story.

Anasuya is one of the most talented anchors on the small screen. She enjoys an immense fan following in the two Telugu states. She is not only one of the well-known anchors but she is also a talented actress. She impressed audiences with her super acting skills. She won the hearts of the folks as 'Rangamattha' in Rangasthalam. On the professional front, she is busy with a couple of projects like Ranga Marthanda, Thank You Brother.