Jathi Ratnalu OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Naveen Polishetty is basking in the success of his latest release ‘Jathi Ratnalu’. The film has passed the litmus test with flying colors and the judges are the audience. Not only Naveen fans, every movie buff can't stop raving about his performance in the film. Some netizens have even described Jathi Ratnalu as hilarious.

Latest news we hear is that Jathi Ratnalu digital rights have been bagged by Amazon Prime Video. The film will start streaming on the OTT platform in the first week of April.

Amazon prime video may release Jathi Ratnalu a bit early as OTT has been in huge demand for the past one year. The makers are yet to announce the release date of Jathi Ratnalu on Amazon Prime.

The film is directed by Anudeep and produced by Nag Ashwin under the banner, Swapna cinema. Faria Abdullah, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna will appear in pivotal roles. Watch this space for more updates.