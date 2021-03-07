Jathi Ratnalu is going to hit the theatres on March 11, 2021. The film has completed its censor and the buzz on social media is that the film is going to be a sure shot winner. Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna will be seen as the lead stars. Anudeep KV is the director of the film. The recently released trailer and the songs have got an incredible response. So, everyone is thinking that the film is going to win at the box office. Most of the stars are singing praises for the team.

Nani took to his Twitter and tweeted that the Jathi Ratnalu Trailer is hilarious. His tweet reads as, "Naveen, darshi, Rahul and their timing .. this trio can’t go wrong.... Wishing our Nagi,swapna and Priyanka a huge success with this one." Here is the tweet.

#JathiRatnaluTrailer is hilarious



Naveen, darshi, Rahul and their timing .. this trio can’t go wrong :)

— Nani (@NameisNani) March 7, 2021

The pre-release event of Jathi Ratnalu is going to take place on March 7th in Warangal. Vijay Deverakonda is the chief guest of the show. Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, Naresh, Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani and Vennela Kishore will be seen in the key roles in the film.