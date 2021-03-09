Jaathi Ratanlu Censor Report

Naveen Polishetty's forthcoming flick 'Jathi Ratnalu' Censor Report is out! And the board has cleared the movie with 'U' certificate. With the Censor formalities now complete, the decks have been cleared for the theatrical release of Jathi Ratnalu.

The film's trailer has received a thumping response from all quarters. It wouldn't be wrong if we said that the makers of the movie are highly confident that the film will create some magic at the box office.

Just a day left for the film to hit the big screens. Netizens have started predicting that Jathi Ratnalu will surely become the blockbuster hit of this month.

Now, Jathi Ratnalu getting a 'U' certificate without any single cuts is another plus point for the film to have a dream run at the box office.

Jathi Ratnalu is directed by Debutante Anudeep and produced by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame. Apart from Naveen, Jathi Ratnalu also features Faria Abdullah, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna in prominent roles. Watch this space for more updates.