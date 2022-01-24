It's A Wrap for Nani's Ante Sundaraniki

Natural Star Nani’s rom-com entertainer Ante Sundaraniki being directed by Vivek Athreya under the prestigious Mythri Movie banner is gearing up for its theatrical release in summer. The film’s entire shooting has been wrapped up.

“It’s a wrap for the roller coaster movie of the year. #AnteSundaraniki ,” announced Nani who has also shared a small video from the last day of the sets.

First Look of Ante Sundaraniki was released on New Year and Nani surprised with his atypical and funny look. Kasthuri Poorna Venkata Sesha Sai Pawana Rama Sundara Prasad is his character name in the movie.

Ante Sundaraniki marks launchpad of Nazriya Nazim Fahadh in Telugu.

Niketh Bommi cranks the camera, while Raviteja Girijala is the editor for the film.

