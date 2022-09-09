It's Time To Gear Up for K3 Kotikokkadu's Superb Telugu Release!

Kichcha Sudeep, the bankable star hero of Sandalwood, was recently seen in 'Vikrant Rona'. But before that movie came out, he scored a smash hit with the Kannada movie 'Kotigobba 3' in 2021. The film is now getting released in Telugu as 'K3 Kotikokkadu'. Shreyas Media's Srinivas is the producer of the Telugu version.

'K3 Kotikokkadu' is being released with some changes to the original. A song has been added to make a difference.

Recently, producer Srinivas stated that the movie's Telugu release is going to be powered by big names. Dil Raju has bought the Nizam rights of the entertainer, while Geetha Arts will release the movie in East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna districts. The Guntur rights have been acquired by UV creations. NV Prasad and Hari are the distributors of Ceded and Nellore, respectively.

The distributors of 'K3 Kotikokkadu' are pretty confident about the film, whose trailer, teaser and songs have been appreciated by the audience.

The makers are highly optimistic ahead of its release on September 16, 2022.