It's Official! Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Break Up

Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda became a Bollywood star with his recent release Liger.

Over the last few months or so, Deverakonda has build a good rapport with Bollywood stars and also increased his network. Vijay Deverakonda was in the limelight because of his rapport with Bollywood producer Karan Johar.

Liger was produced by Karan Johar. Recently, Karan Johar mentioned in the finale of Kofee With Karan that Vijay Deverakonda is officially single.

It is known that there were strong rumors that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika were in a secret relationship.

The duo was spotted a couple of times together on dinner dates at restaurants in Mumbai and other places. Karan Johar revealing the relationship status of Vijay Deverakonda hints that the latter seems to have broken up with Rashmika.

Only if they were in a relationship for real, that is. Vijay Deverakonda's single status could be music to the ears of his female fans.

In the meantime, Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in Kushi. The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana. Samantha Ruth Prabhas is the female lead in the film. Watch this space for more updates.