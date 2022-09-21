It's Official RRR, The Kashmir Files Out of Oscar Race

Gujarati film Chhello Show (Last Film Show) is India's official Oscars entry. On Tuesday, the Last Film Show, directed by Pan Nalin and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, was announced as India’s official entry to the Best International Feature Film category of the 95th Academy Awards. Titled 'Last Film Show' in English, the movie, directed by Pan Nalin, will release in theatres countrywide on October 14. "Chhello Show is India's official entry for Oscars 2023," FFI Secretary General Supran Sen told PTI.

The film critics and the audience are upset with the jury how as to how they can choose a film which people haven't even heard about. Over the last few days. Tollywood director Rajamouli's RRR was making big noises on social media that the film would get nominated for Oscars 2023. The sudden announcement about Gujarati Film Chhello Show getting a nomination, has left critics and the movie buffs fuming. They are terming as unfair the decision of the Federation of India. Meanwhile netizens called Federation of India's decision ridiculous and unfair.



Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh also tweeted, "Not #RRR. Not #TheKashmirFiles... #LastFilmShow [#ChhelloShow] is #India's official entry to the #Oscars... OFFICIAL POSTER...". Check out the tweet:

"Chhello Show", which features Bhavin Rabari, Vikas Bata, Richa Meena, Bhavesh Shrimali, Dipen Raval and Rahul Koli, had its world premiere as the opening film at the Tribeca Film Festival in June last year. The 95th Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles.