It's Official! RRR Digital And Satellite Rights Sold To Zee5, Netflix in Biggest Deal

Director Rajamouli’s upcoming flick ‘RRR’ stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. The film has been in the news for a long time. We are hearing several reports about RRR digital and satellite rights, but there was no official confirmation of who has bagged the rights really.

Now, Pen movies has officially announced that Rajamouli’s RRR digital rights have been bagged by Zee5 and Netflix. The film satellite rights have been bagged by Star Maa in Telugu, Zee Cinema in Hindi, and Asianet in Malayalam.

Pen movies shared the piece of news via twitter. The tweets read “@PenMovies announces the official DIGITAL & SATELLITE partners for India’s Biggest Film #RRRMovie.

The biggest Post Theatrical Release deals for any Indian Film ever.

@ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @oliviamorris891 @RRRMovie @DVVMovies

The film has an ensemble cast including Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and others who will appear in prominent roles. The film is slated for release on October 13,, 2021.